Shocking images show injuries suffered by Sutton mum in horrific racist attack outside her home

Mum-of-four Reanne Aughton was attacked after she confronted the man who had been filming her house in Sutton.

She described how he made ‘disgusting’ racist remarks about her mixed Caribbean children, before punching her in the face and kicking her in the ribs.

He then stamped on her hand before he ran way from the scene off Carsic Road.

Reanne with her injured cheek

Reanne suffered broken ribs, a broken jaw and finger, a fractured cheekbone as well as bruising to her arms and cuts to her hands.

Reanne said: "I was taking the rubbish out when I saw the man at the bottom of my driveway who appeared to be videoing my house.

“I thought he was lost at first and I asked him if he was okay and why he was videoing my house.

“He came towards me and as he spoke I saw him curl his hand up into a fist as he punched me to the left side of my face, hitting my jaw.

“As I doubled over in pain he kicked me in the ribs which forced me to the floor.

“As I was the floor trying to catch breath he stood over me and stomped on my hand. I screamed out in pain and then he ran off.

“The words that came out of his mouth were just disgusting and I believe were in reference to me having mixed race children.

“Feeling frightened the man would return, I managed to pick myself up off the floor, despite being in a lot of pain, and ran inside the house, locking the door.”

‘Scared’

Reanne went to hospital two days later and was discharged following treatment.

She said: “This whole incident has frightened me and left me feeling scared that this person may return. It has definitely left me feeling very weary of my surroundings and other people.”

