Ashfield mum-of-four left eating soup through a straw after racist attack outside her home

Reanne Aughton said when she approached the man to ask what he was doing, he made ‘disgusting’ racist remarks, punched her in the face and kicked her in the ribs.

And after she fell to the floor, he ‘stomped’ on her hand, before fleeing.

Reanne, who identifies her four children as mixed Caribbean, suffered broken ribs, a broken jaw and finger, fractured cheekbone, bruising to her arms and cuts to her hands.

Reanne Aughton with the father of her children.

She said: “I was taking the rubbish out when I saw the man at the bottom of my driveway who appeared to be videoing my house.

“I thought he was lost at first and I asked him if he was okay and why he was videoing my house.

“He came towards me and as he spoke I saw him curl his hand up into a fist as he punched me to the left side of my face, hitting my jaw.

“As I doubled over in pain he kicked me in the ribs which forced me to the floor.

“As I was on the floor trying to catch breath he stood over me and stomped on my hand. I screamed out in pain and then he ran off.

“The words that came out of his mouth were just disgusting and I believe were in reference to me having mixed race children.

“Feeling frightened the man would return, I managed to pick myself up off the floor, despite being in a lot of pain, and ran inside the house, locking the door.”

‘Frightened’

Reanne spent two days in hospital after the attack.

“I couldn’t eat properly for a few days after and had to have soup through a straw,” she said.

“The swelling and bruising has gone down, but I’ve been told if my facial injuries don’t heal properly I might need to have an operation.

“This whole incident has frightened me and left me feeling scared this person may return. It has definitely left me feeling very wary of my surroundings and other people.

“I do not know why someone would do this to me. I am also frightened as to why this person would record my house on his phone.”

Detectives are now investigating the attack, which happened off Carsic Road on August 28, between 11.30pm and midnight.

The attacker is described as white, about 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in, aged between 45 and 50, and of muscular build. He had a bald head and is believed to have a tattoo on his neck.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a shocking and unprovoked attack which left Reanne badly injured and extremely shaken.

“There is no place for hate crime in our communities and we are continuing to working hard to trace the person responsible for this racially-aggravated assault.

“Any crime perpetuated through ignorance, prejudice or hate is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.

"We have carried out a number of enquiries as part of our investigation and I would encourage anyone who witnessed this incident, anyone who recognises the man from the description or who has any other information which could help us with our enquiries to come forward.”

Call police on 101.