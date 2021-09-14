Crews from Ashfield fire station, Kirkby, attended the incident on the corner of Outram Street and Northern Bridge Road, Sutton, yesterday, September 13.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said the car had been in collision with road furniture and was upside down, on its roof.

Firefighters made the incident safe and the scene was handed over to Nottinghamshire Police.

The car flipped onto its roof. Photo by Sam Howlett.

Sergeant Kate Long, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Officers were called to reports of a car crash yesterday, at about 8.50pm, on Northern Bridge Road, Sutton.

“We attended the scene and found a car had flipped onto its roof.

“It is believed four occupants of the vehicle made off on foot.”

“Enquires are still ongoing into the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting incident 780 of September 13, 2021.”