Shirebrook pensioner died after reports he was 'violently assaulted', inquest hears

Alan Youd, aged 69, was found ‘unresponsive’ with a ‘very noticeable head injury’ by an ambulance crew on August 11 on Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook.

Mr Youd – described as a “doting father, grandfather and father in law” by his family – was rushed to hospital.

However, he never regained consciousness and died on August 17.

Alan Youd.

Peter Nieto, coroner, said a post mortem examination by Prof Guy Rutty at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital on August 20 found Mr Youd died of a head injury, ‘pending further tests’.

Mr Nieto, noting ‘a man has been arrested and charged’ in relation to Mr Youd’s death, said: “I have clear reason to suspect his death was not natural causes.

“The indication is his death is as a result of being assaulted.

“This is a case that will inevitably be suspended pending criminal proceedings.

"I will not be in a position to suspend this matter because it may be that the charge in relation to the arrested man may change – I will await the outcome of that first.”

Murder probe

Mr Nieto adjourned the inquest until November 16 – at which date he would review the case and consider suspending it.

This afternoon, police confirmed a murder probe had been launched following Alan’s death.

They said another man, 53-year-old Arthur Cabourn, – also of Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook – was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on August 12.

In a statement released by police, Mr Youd’s family said: “We as a family are devastated. Our dad was a doting father, grandfather and father in law – we can never replace what we have lost.

“Dad was the biggest kid when he spent time with his grandchildren. He loved them dearly and they thought the world of him – they would always be spoiled by grandpa and he would take them out swimming and to all the local parks.

“His zest for life was continued in his love of motorcycles especially his Triumph Bonneville.

"He finally passed his test at 65 and he would often ring us when he has ridden out to the coast.

“He would always try to help others where needed and was a regular blood donor giving 160 donations of blood and platelets.

“Dad’s memory will remain with us and his legacy lives on in his children and grandchildren. We will miss him more than words could ever portray and will love him forever.”