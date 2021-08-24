Murder probe launched after ‘doting’ grandfather dies following attack in Shirebrook

Officers attended Chestnut Drive in Shirebrook on Wednesday, August 11, shortly before 7am, following receiving reports of an assault taking place.

At the scene, Alan Youd was found with serious injuries.

The 69-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died last Tuesday, August 17.

Alan Youd.

A statement released by his family, who are being supported by specialist officers from Derbyshire Police, said: “We as a family are devastated.

“Our dad was a doting father, grandfather and father-in-law.

“We can never replace what we have lost.

“Dad was the biggest kid when he spent time with his grandchildren – he loved them dearly and they thought the world of him.

“They would always be spoiled by grandpa and he would take them out swimming and to all the local parks.

“His zest for life was continued in his love of motorcycles, especially his Triumph Bonneville.

“He finally passed his test at 65 and he would often ring us when he has ridden out to the coast.

“He would always try to help others where needed and was a regular blood donor, giving 160 donations of blood and platelets.

“Dad’s memory will remain with us and his legacy lives on in his children and grandchildren.

“We will miss him more than words could ever portray and will love him forever.”

On Thursday, August 12, Arthur Cabourn, aged 53, of Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the assault of Mr Youd.