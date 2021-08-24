The Salvation Army has come to the rescue of the Sutton New Cross laundry which was devastated by a blaze in the early hours of Saturday July 31.

The popular launderette, on Lime Street, had served the Sutton and New Cross communities for 50 years.

It hit the headlines in 1984, when it offered free washing and ironing to striking miners, and is well known for supporting community causes.

Haylea Williams, Michael Ratcliffe and Kirsty Ratcliffe.

However, the laundry, now in need of the community’s help, is still running thanks to the Salvation Army which has offered it a temporary venue at its Bowne Street building.

The laundry is now appealing for the donation of washers, dryers and equipment relating to washing clothes, such as baskets and clothes-horses.

The business was initially built up by Bob Hoole, now 77, and now run by his daughter Kirsty Ratcliffe.

They are running a limited service from the Salvation Army hall in Bourne Street, Sutton.

Kirsty said: “We lost everything in the fire, we are having to rebuild from scratch.

“The Salvation Army is kindly letting us use one their halls, so we can at least operate on a small scale, offering a limited service for people in the area who need the laundry.”

The laundry is now able to operate a limited service, with one new washer purchased, and two donated dryers.

Fire damage to the New Cross launderette following the blaze.

Kirsty said: "We have bought one new machine, and our employee Sarah West donated her dryer, plus an elderly couple have given us one we can collect on Friday.

"We’ve also had washing powder and Comfort from Asda, but if anyone has got a washer or dryer they could donate, it would really help. It’s going to take time for us to build back up again. We also need equipment.

Major Deborah Oughton, of the Salvation Army, said: “The launderette was near our building, and we are very pleased to be able to help people in our community, it is what we are all about.”

To use the laundry, slots must be booked. Contact Kirsty on 07960 272448. To donate cash see their Go Fund Me page at: