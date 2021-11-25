A bag containing the cash was pulled from him during the incident, but he was otherwise unharmed.

Keiran Bedford, aged 33, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged with robbery and possession of amphetamine.

The incident happened on Queen Street, Mansfield.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 10.

It comes after 37-year-old Thomas Miller, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, appeared before magistrates on November 12, charged with robbery.

He was also remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 10.

Detective Constable Rich Kinsey, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes robbery very seriously and remains committed to reducing violence in our communities and protecting the public.”