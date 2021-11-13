The man was targeted after he withdrew a large quantity of cash from a bank in Queen Street, Mansfield, shortly before 11.20am on Saturday October 30, when a group of men started shouting at him – before pushing him, against his will, to the top of the road.

One of the men is said to have then approached the victim from behind and pulled the bag over his head, before the men ran off with the bag and contents, including the cash – fortunately the victim was otherwise unharmed.

Thomas Miller, aged 37, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, has been charged with robbery and remanded into custody, and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Crimes of this nature can have a very long-lasting impact on victims and are treated with the utmost seriousness by Nottinghamshire Police.

“Everyone in Nottinghamshire should feel safe and respected, no matter their background or circumstances, and our officers are committed to protecting people from harm.

“Officers arrested three men before the end of that same day and are continuing their enquiries.

"I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in this case and our investigation continues.”

Two other men who were arrested as part of the enquiry remain on bail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 315 of October 30, 2021.

