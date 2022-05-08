Police were called to reports that a house in Ladybrook Lane had been broken into, with the front door being kicked in and the door chain being snapped.

The homeowner was out at the time but, having been alerted to the incident, she returned home shortly after.

The teenager was then allegedly threatened by a man who demanded money and other valuable items before the rest of the house was searched.

The incident happened on Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield.

Attempts were also made to steal two dogs from the address.

Following enquiries, a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary two days after the incident, which happened at around 7.50pm on February 14.

He was later bailed while an investigation into the incident continued.

That investigation has now led to a second arrest.

A 25-year-man was detained in the early hours of Friday (May 6) on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we’ve now been able to make a second arrest as we progress with our enquiries into this incident.

“While we have arrested two suspects in connection with this robbery, our investigation is very much continuing and I would ask anyone with information who has not yet come forward to please do so.

"Nottinghamshire Police takes these types of offences very seriously and will always strive to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone with any information about the burglary is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 691 of February 14 2022.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.