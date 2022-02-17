Teenage girl threatened after front door kicked in during Mansfield burglary

Police said they were called to a house on Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, had been broken into, ‘with the front door being kicked in and the door chain snapped’.

The homeowner was out at the time but, having been alerted to the incident, the girl returned home shortly after.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “She was then allegedly threatened by a man who demanded money and other valuable items before the rest of the house was searched.

The incident happened on Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield.

“Attempts were also made to steal two dogs from the address.”

Police said an investigation have been ongoing since the incident on Monday, February 14, at about 7.50pm, including house-to-house inquiries and examination of CCTV footage.

A 54-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. Police said he remains in custody today.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown said: “These actions reported are unacceptable.

“We understand how significant the impacts of these incidents can be.

“Not only would this have been frightening for the young lady to have been threatened, but it is also in a place where she should feel the most safe.

“This is why we will do everything we can to find those responsible and also work to prevent these crimes from happening.

“Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance as we progress with our lines of enquiry.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 691 of February 14.