Police are appealing for information following an assault in Kirkby today – amid social media reports of a ‘machete attack’.

Nottinghamshire Police said a man was in hospital after being assaulted on Poplar Avenue, Coxmoor.

Inspector Abigail Goucher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said today: “Officers were called to an incident on Poplar Avenue, Kirkby, at about 1.50pm this afternoon, Friday, May 6, after a man was assaulted.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Poplar Avenue, Kirkby

“He has been taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and officers are working hard to understand what has happened.

“We would ask anyone who may have any information or witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to us by calling 101, quoting incident number 404 of May 6, 2022.”

However, reports from local residents on Facebook said the road had been closed after ‘someone was attacked with a machete’.

A man was assaulted in Poplar Avenue, Kirby

One resident told your Chad: “It is shocking. I have kids and I was worried as it happened at a time when all the kids were going to be coming back from school.

“I was at work and got a message to say something had happened.”

Argument

Another resident told your Chad he had been hearing people arguing for the last three days.

He said: "I was stood on my doorstep and could hear them arguing.

“Then it went quiet and then 10 minutes later they ran in front of my house and the police and ambulance flooded the area.

“They have all been arguing for the last three days.”

He said residents had been trying for improved lighting in the area.

“A lot of drug dealing goes off in this area,” he said. “We have been trying to get street lighting.