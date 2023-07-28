In total, 15 businesses have signed up to the Shop Watch Scheme, formally known as the Business Crime Forum, which has been in operation in Kirkby for three months.

The scheme has provided retailers with radios which are linked to the CCTV control room at police headquarters and allow communication between the shops.

From April-June, there was a decrease of 45 per cent of shop lifting offences within the Kirkby high street. There has also been a 27.4 per cent increase in shoplifters caught, cautioned, and prosecuted.

Coun Dale Grounds, Ashfield Council chairman, left, with Coun Andy Meakin, council officers, and shop workers in Kirkby. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)

Under the schemes, businesses are working with Nottinghamshire Police and Ashfield Council to tackle shoplifting and anti-social behaviour and improve feelings of safety.

Both schemes have been funded from the £750,000 Home Office Safer Streets initiative which the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire and community safety partnership were successful in securing.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council executive member for community safety and crime reduction, said “Our Safer Streets-funded projects are making a real difference to Kirkby. The council is committed to improving safety and reducing anti-social behaviour across the District and initiatives like these prove that we are on our way stamping out unwanted behaviour from the minority.”

Coun Dale Grounds, council chairman, said: “The Shop Watch Scheme has been extremely popular with retailers such as Superdrug, Boots, and Boyes, who now feel safer at work. The massive reduction in shop thefts shows what a positive impact the schemes are making.”

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “These results show our innovative work across Kirkby is paying off and deterring retail crime as well as anti-social behaviour.

“The aim of Shop Watch is to give retailers and their customers an extra level of protection as it creates an improved network of organisations working closely together to root out crime and keep people safe.

“There is a myth that shoplifting is a victimless crime. We know that is not the case and through the Safer Streets scheme we will do everything we can in order to make communities safer, and more importantly feel safer.”

Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “Shoplifting is a blight on the entire town and can cause considerable damage to local businesses – not only because of the goods and money lost, but also because of the toll such offences can have on staff.

“We are working with the council and businesses themselves to identify offenders, better understand their behaviour and the reasons for it, and put in place long-term solutions to prevent further offences.

“Along with catching and prosecuting offenders, we are also working to ensure more criminal behaviour orders against repeat offenders. Once approved by a magistrate, these orders can ban individuals from certain areas and forbid them from doing certain things altogether.

