New scheme in Kirkby urges residents to help each other with small favours

A new campaign has been launched in Kirkby to encourage members of the community to help each other out.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:06 BST- 2 min read

Called ‘Better Together’, the project is designed to encourage community, community ownership and simply make people feel better.

It is based on the fact that doing a small favour for someone can make a big difference to them. Tasks such as litter picks, bringing a dustbin in, picking something up from the supermarket for someone who struggles to get out, or just taking the time for a quick chat, can make life easier and more enjoyable.

Everyone can get involved and benefit from Better Together, regardless of their age or abilities. Even just taking time out to have a quick chat with a neighbour or with other parents at the school gate can build valuable connections and trust.

Kirkby residents are being encouraged to sign up to the new community scheme.Kirkby residents are being encouraged to sign up to the new community scheme.
Residents are being invited to sign up to the scheme so they can support their local community.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield Council deputy leader, said: “This latest scheme launched by Ashfield Council will help make residents feel safer and have a greater sense of ownership within their community.

“It is great to see a number of residents have already signed up to the scheme, and I would encourage other residents of Kirkby to sign up and become a part of helping their community. This project is a real example of how we can make our streets safer by working side by side with local residents.”

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic there were numerous examples of residents helping each other and saying how valuable it was for the local community.

“Once people started returning to work and the pandemic eased, the helping understandably reduced and this scheme aims to revive some of that support and promote the wider wellbeing and resilience of individuals and communities.”

The Safer Streets scheme has already achieved a number of positive outcomes in Kirkby, such as Safe Spaces in shops and Shop Watch radios, all delivered in partnership between the council, the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire and Nottinghamshire Police.

