A network of businesses are being kitted out with free state-of the-art CCTV systems, as well as signs, lighting and training for staff to enhance security, safety and support to vulnerable groups, including women and girls.

Ashfield Council, Nottinghamshire Police, and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner have teamed up with local companies to offer the Safe Space Accreditation Scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several firms have already signed up, including The Hair Emporium on Low Moor Road.

The Safer Streets scheme has been launched in Kirkby

Sallyanne Dexter, company partner, said: “One of my girls was here late one evening and someone came in demanding money.

“The Safe Space scheme gives us that extra reassurance to our staff because of the CCTV, and there’s people in the town that sometimes need help and support if there’s gangs of lads around and we can provide that safe space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another businesses already benefitting is the Vets4Pets branch on Kingsway.

Claire Bullock, a registered veterinary nurse at the practice, said: "We feel that in participating in this scheme, we are providing a safe space for the community and ensuring that they feel at ease when visiting our practice.

Caroline Henry, commissioner, said: “Safe Spaces aims to give people in Kirkby a real sense that there is a support network looking out for them when they go out in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any time they are in distress or feel unsafe they can find sanctuary in one of the many shops and businesses in the towns.”

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council executive lead member for community safety, said: “It is great to see a number of businesses have already signed up, and I would encourage any business out there to sign up and become a part of the scheme.”