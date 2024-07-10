Rainworth man facing prison for breaching court orders is getting his life back on track

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young Rainworth man who found himself facing prison after he was caught with drugs in breach of a court order for dealing is getting help to put his life back on track.

Taylor Lee was arrested with ketamine on November 14 last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told, and this put him in breach of a two year sentence, suspended for two years, for selling cannabis and cocaine which was imposed the previous July.

Lee, aged 23, was on bail for those offences when he refused to provide a blood specimen for police while in charge of a vehicle on December 21.

Abigail Hill, mitigating, said: "He is no longer the young man who was offending in November and December last year.

Nottingham Crown Court.

“He was homeless at the time and living on the streets and taking class A drugs. His life has been an absolute mess since March 2023.

“He has recently reengaged with the probation service and they found him supported accommodation two weeks ago.

“His life at the moment is very much moving in the right direction. The view of the probation service is he is in a very good place and the fear is he would go to custody and come out and he would be homeless.

“That cycle, as we often see in these courts, will begin again.”

She said Lee was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the age of four but stopped taking medication when he was made homeless.

“Hopefully with the support of everyone he can get his life to a place where he can start looking for work,” Ms Hill added.

On Wednesday, Recorder Ann Marie Trussler told him: “I am sure you were warned when the suspended sentence was passed it could be activated in part or in full.

“Clearly your life was very chaotic at that time. But things are looking positive for you and I hope you are able to maintain that.”

Lee, formerly of North Avenue, Rainworth, admitted possessing a class B drug, breaching court orders, and failing to provide at previous hearings.

He received a six-month community order with an electronically-monitored 7pm-7am curfew for two months.