Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield, Hucknall and Bassetlaw
James Louch, 31, of Midland Road, Carlton, Nottingham, admitted: possess knife. He received a two month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Bre Dube, 34, of Trinity Road, Retford, admitted: driving without insurance and whilst disqualified, and obstruct/resist a constable in execution of duty. She received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days.
Chloe Marlow, 19, of Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, admitted: assault by beating. She received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.
Paul Smith, 61, of Wharncliffe Road, Retford, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Lucy Hands, 39, of Banchory Close, Mansfield, admitted: disclose/threaten to disclose private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress. She received a 12 month community order with 16 rehabilitation days. She was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Stevie Richardson, 43, of Clinton Street, Bircotes, admitted: fail to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time and shop thefts. He was sentenced to six weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and 15 rehabilitation days.
Alan Harwood, 49, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for eight weeks which will run concurrent with the 10 years recently imposed for dangerous driving at the crown court. He was ordered to pay £221 compensation.
Mohammed Irfan, 36, of Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill, Birmingham, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a four month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with eight rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 40 months.
Neil Eyre, 63, of Jardine, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 24 months. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.
Mari-Roxana Petrache, 21, of George Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft by employee. She received a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £1,998 compensation.
Jayden Hyatt Jones, 19, of Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.
Tina Ball, 57, of Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was fined £150 with a £60 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 18 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if she completes a rehabilitation course.
Daniel Evans, 33, of Darlton Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine, criminal damage and assault. He received a 12 month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 12 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £350 compensation.