Dealer crashed into McDonald's and told cops he was writing book on drug abuse

Police found driver Taylor Lee beside passenger Harry Mitchell at a drive-through in Mansfield, at 1am on April 12, 2021, Lucky Thandi, prosecuting, told Nottingham Crown Court.

Lee, now aged 22, was “probably under the influence” and told officers the cannabis they found was for his personal use, because he was a heavy user.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bags of powder and a nitrous oxide cannister were also found. Analysis of his phone showed he had been selling cocaine and cannabis, along with a tick list of money owed.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Mitchell, now 21, had £720 in cash which he claimed was for a new car.

However, phone messages revealed he was selling party drugs, cannabis and Xanax tablets in Rainworth, Edwinstowe, Southwell, Chesterfield and Rotherham.

Drugs scales and more cannabis products were found in his bedroom. Between £910 and £1,220 of drugs were recovered between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia King, mitigating, said Lee, who has no previous convictions for drugs, had been pressurised into dealing after running up drugs debts.

She said the loss of his father had a profound impact on him which led to alcohol abuse.

She said: “Sadly he replaced alcohol with drugs. Since his arrest he has made real changes. He is unable to work because of nerve damage and is currently homeless.”

The court heard Mitchell was caught selling cannabis and MDMA in late 2019, but was not sentenced until after committing the current offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Coleman, mitigating, said: “He was homeless at the time and trying to fund his own habit. He was taking all sorts of drugs at the time.

“He stopped selling in early 2020, but began again after putting friends in touch with dealers.”

Lee, of North Avenue, Rainworth, and Mitchell, of Appleton Road, Blidworth, admitted possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

Mr Recorder Michael Stephens sentenced them both to two years in jail, suspended for two years, with 20 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad