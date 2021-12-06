Quartet appear at Crown Court charged with Somercotes murder

The quartet appeared, via video link from Nottingham prison, at Derby Crown Court charged with the murder of Peshang Sleman and other offences.

Police officers were called to a large-scale disturbance close to the Co-op on Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, on Thursday, November 25, just after 1.30am.

Police found two injured men at the scene who were taken to hospital for treatment.

Flowers at the scene of the disturbance on Somercotes Hill, Somercotes.

Mr Sleman, a 22-year-old barber, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes, was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The second man, whose injuries were not believed to be serious, was treated and discharged.

Mohammed Rasulli, aged 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, has been charged with murder and threatening another with an offensive weapon, a baseball bat.

Twenty-nine-year-old Herish Zandi, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, has been charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon, a baton.

Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Coydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, has been charged with murder and possessing a bladed article in a public place, while 21-year-old Danyaal Panahi, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, has been charged with murder.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC adjourned the case for a further hearing in February, ahead of a trial in May. The quartet were remanded in custody.

Friends of the victim, known as Seba, have paid tribute to him.

Marisha Campbell said he had a ‘lovely personality’ and always played games with her son when she took him for a haircut.

She said: “Seba was a lovely person, always smiling, we always had a good laugh and was a fantastic barber.”