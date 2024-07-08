Public thanked after cannabis factory dismantled in Stanton Hill
Officers attended a business premises in High Street, Stanton Hill, around 7.45pm on Thursday, July 4, after receiving a number of reports from local residents. After gaining entry, officers found approximately 80 cannabis plants growing in multiple rooms at the premises.
The plants have now been removed from the property and all associated growing and heating equipment has been destroyed.
Police confirm dangerous electrical alterations have also been rectified by Western Power.
According to Nottinghamshire Police, nobody was found at the scene but investigations are ongoing.
Officers will now work with Ashfield Council to secure a long-term closure order for the building.
Inspector Chris Boylin, the district commander for Ashfield, said: “This was a good result for the team who were able to take tens of thousands of pounds worth of illegal drugs off the streets and protect neighbouring properties from harm.
“Cannabis grows of this nature are often linked to violent and exploitative criminal gangs who cause a large amount of harm to our communities.
“They are also extremely dangerous to neighbouring properties because of the elevated fire risk they pose.
“That’s why tackling drug related crime remains a key local priority, and also why it’s so important for members of the public to play their part and report their suspicions to us.
“We will listen and we will act – as we have done in this case.”