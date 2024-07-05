Mansfield’s evening on-demand bus service to be extended

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you want to venture into town during the evenings? Stuck for how to get there and back? Well, we’ve got you covered!

The operating times of Mansfield’s Nottsbus on Demand evening service will change from Monday 22 July, increasing by three more days per week.

Night owls will now be able to use the service Monday to Saturday between 7:30pm and midnight in areas including Berry Hill, Oak Tree and Ladybrook.

The service was launched by Nottinghamshire County Council back in August 2022 and previously operated only three nights a week. It has been used by residents to access local attractions and nightlife in the town including the cinema, bowling and bars and has been a gateway for people to get to their place of work during evening hours.

Nottsbus On Demand vehicle

Nottsbus On Demand doesn’t have a fixed route or follow a timetable, meaning that passengers can travel anywhere between bus stops and designated points in the operating zone, where there is not already a scheduled bus service running.

Journeys can be booked at your fingertips using the easy-to-use app, and there is also a dedicated phone line available for booking if needed.

This is one of three Nottsbus On Demand launches taking place on 22 July, with others including the introduction of two brand new zones – Newark Evenings and Central Rushcliffe.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The Mansfield evening service being extended will give the residents the perfect excuse to go into town. It’s not just for those wanting to go to the local bars or bowling as we know that commuters also make use of the service to get to and from work in the evenings.

“It also means that they can go out and about in the knowledge that they have a safe way to get to and from their destinations.

“So, why not give our on-demand service a try and see what there is to explore around Nottinghamshire. Remember that your first trip is free!”