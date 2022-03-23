Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address on Beresford Street yesterday morning.

A team spokesman said: “Officers found cannabis plants in multiple rooms which were dismantled with an estimated value of £50,000.

“The electricity had been bypassed and was made safe.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raided a property on Beresford Street, Mansfield.

He said the team was ‘committed to taking illegal drugs off our streets by disrupting criminal activity and ensuring the public and their property are kept safe’.

Anyone with information about possible cannabis grows in their area is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Alternatively you can contact the Mansfield Reacher team by email at [email protected]

Cannabis plants were found in multiple rooms.