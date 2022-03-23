£50k of cannabis recovered in Mansfield drugs raid
Police recovered about £50,000 worth of cannabis plants after raiding a Mansfield house.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address on Beresford Street yesterday morning.
A team spokesman said: “Officers found cannabis plants in multiple rooms which were dismantled with an estimated value of £50,000.
“The electricity had been bypassed and was made safe.”
He said the team was ‘committed to taking illegal drugs off our streets by disrupting criminal activity and ensuring the public and their property are kept safe’.
Anyone with information about possible cannabis grows in their area is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Alternatively you can contact the Mansfield Reacher team by email at [email protected]
Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “Operation Reacher was set up to respond quickly and effectively to key community concerns and to make life as difficult as possible for local criminals.