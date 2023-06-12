£150k fund to trailblaze new crime-fighting projects across Nottinghamshire

The Ashfield Refuge Point camera scheme is one of many trailblazing projects already being championed by Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry, second from left.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, is looking for organisations with new project ideas to apply and help make a difference within the communities across the county.

The funding will enable innovators who are successful in their application to develop solutions to localised issues.

Applicants must be able to provide evidence of how their proposal will help to address one or more of the commissioner’s three priorities outlined in her Make Notts Safe Plan.

Mrs Henry said: “This is a unique opportunity for some big ideas that could pioneer new ways to help meet my priorities to prevent and respond to crime and support victims.

“I’m looking to fund some truly inspirational and innovative projects that can strengthen Nottinghamshire’s reputation for trailblazing when it comes to how we make the county safer.

“This funding further outlines my passion for going above and beyond and making sure all of the different communities within the county are presented with the best opportunities possible.

“I would encourage any forward thinkers to get involved and help play their part in making a difference here in Nottinghamshire.”

The latest funding will help add to pioneering work already taking place throughout Nottinghamshire.

A world first in safety camera technology which was set up in Sutton in March 2022, is now being used throughout the country due to its success in keeping people safe.

The Refuge Point camera system was developed from scratch and combines CCTV with the ability to instantly speak to the control room in an emergency, after the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner was successful in securing Home Office funding of £3 million for the Safer Streets campaign.

Earlier this year, Nottinghamshire Police became the first force in the country to develop and launch the Military Service Leavers’ Pathway into Policing, to harness the skills and values servicepeople possess, which align strongly with core policing principles of duty, service and protecting the public.

Nottinghamshire is also home to the OPCC-funded A-Z of Consent Campaign, which has won national acclaim for its messaging around preventing violence against women and girls.

The Make Notts Safe Plan sets out three core priorities Mrs Henry aims to achieve:

Preventing – Investing in prevention and early intervention activities that deal with the causes rather than consequences of crime and anti-social behaviour;

Responding – Ensuring that we are efficient and effective at responding to the needs of communities and have the right people, skills and resources to do so;

Supporting – Improving services for victims of crime, safeguarding vulnerable people and supporting communities to be safe and feel safe.

The Make Notts Safe Innovation Fund is open to expressions of interest from any UK-based organisation who would like to apply for funding to: research and develop a process, product, or service; test your innovation idea; or collaborate with other organisationsExpressions of Interest should ber submitted by Monday, August 7, with successful applicants able to spend their funding between October 1, 2023, and March 31, 2025.