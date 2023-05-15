The Night Time A-Z of Consent campaign features a series of different messages, all starting with a different letter of the alphabet and based on a night-time related theme, and each referring to sexual consent.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “This campaign is big, bold, eye-catching and unashamedly edgy, because we want to provoke big conversations that help everyone be clear sex without consent is rape.

“People might find this a challenging subject to talk about with their loved ones. That’s why this campaign puts the issue front and centre as people travel around Nottingham and helps to give people a starting point to ensure we don’t shy away from conversations about consent.

A tram and a bus wrapped completely in the Night Time A-Z designs were unveiled at Nottingham Express Transit’s Wilkinson Street depot to launch the campaign

“With better education comes better behaviour and we hope this campaign will help to prevent sexual violence and ensure there is zero tolerance for perpetrators and more support for survivors.”

The campaign has been funded by the Safer Streets programme, after Mrs Henry’s office secured £3 million from the Home Office to fund projects to increase public safety across Nottinghamshire.

Superintendent James Woolley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Sexual offences are some of the most serious crimes we investigate.