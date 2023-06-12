News you can trust since 1952
This is how long the heatwave is expected to last in Mansfield

Over the last few days we have seen temperatures reaching highs of 30 °C and this hot weather is set to continue for the next few days.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read

Here is the weather forecast for Mansfield for the next couple of days.

Today (Monday, June 12) will be a fine and dry start to the day with plenty of sunshine but an increasing risk of thundery showers, particularly in the west where they will be heavy, with torrential downpours for some.

Feeling hot inland, cooler on coasts. Maximum temperature 30 °C.

The hot weather is set to continueThe hot weather is set to continue
Any evening showers will die away, followed by a fine and dry night with light winds and largely clear skies.

A chance of mist and patchy low cloud around dawn. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, June 13) will be a fine and dry day with light winds and large amounts of sunshine.

Still very warm though not as much as Monday. Cooler along the coast. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

