Police warning to Mansfield motorists: Ensure your car is roadworthy

Sharing a picture of a vehicle seized in Oak Tree, on May 4, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield South neighbourhood team posted on Facebook: “Officers seized this vehicle today from a road in the Oak Tree area.
“The vehicle was causing an obstruction and posed a danger to local residents.
“This serves as a reminder to motorists to ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy, safely stored, taxed and insured.”
The warning comes after an untaxed van was seized in Oak Tree, while an uninsured BMW was also seized in the town.