Police warning to Mansfield motorists: Ensure your car is roadworthy

Police in Mansfield have urged motorists to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy as they continue to crackdown on unlicensed and dangerous cars.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 8:27 am

Sharing a picture of a vehicle seized in Oak Tree, on May 4, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield South neighbourhood team posted on Facebook: “Officers seized this vehicle today from a road in the Oak Tree area.

“The vehicle was causing an obstruction and posed a danger to local residents.

“This serves as a reminder to motorists to ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy, safely stored, taxed and insured.”

The vehicle was seized by police.

The warning comes after an untaxed van was seized in Oak Tree, while an uninsured BMW was also seized in the town.

Police said 'the vehicle was causing an obstruction and posed a danger to local residents'.