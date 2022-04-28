Police warning to Mansfield motorists: No Insurance, we will seize your car

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team seized a BMW X5.

The team said the driver had been seen driving the car, but a check revealed it had no insurance since February and ‘was also displaying illegal number plates’.

The car was seized from a driveway after the driver refused to give officers his keys.

Mansfield Operation Reacher officers seized this car from a driveway.

A team spokesman said: “This again is a warning to drivers within the Mansfield and Warsop area, please ensure your vehicles are legal.

“Tax, MoT and insurance are a legal requirement and without them your vehicle can be seized.

“This driver had to insure the vehicle and pay a release fee.