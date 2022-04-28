Police warning to Mansfield motorists: No Insurance, we will seize your car

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team seized a BMW X5.
The team said the driver had been seen driving the car, but a check revealed it had no insurance since February and ‘was also displaying illegal number plates’.
The car was seized from a driveway after the driver refused to give officers his keys.
A team spokesman said: “This again is a warning to drivers within the Mansfield and Warsop area, please ensure your vehicles are legal.
“Tax, MoT and insurance are a legal requirement and without them your vehicle can be seized.
“This driver had to insure the vehicle and pay a release fee.
“Set a reminder, make it on the calender to ensure you don't fall foul of forgetting.”