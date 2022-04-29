Untaxed vehicle seized in Mansfield police crackdown

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south neighbourhood team issued the warning after seizing an untaxed van in Oak Tree.

A team spokesman said: “Officers spotted the untaxed vehicle while conducting foot patrols in the Oak Tree area.

“Not only was the vehicle untaxed, but it was also causing an obstruction which would prevent emergency service vehicles from being able to get down the street.

This vehicle was seized by police in Mansfield.