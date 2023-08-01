Over the last week, officers have secured court orders to close properties in Meden Vale and Mansfield.

The orders ban anyone from entering the properties for three months, with anyone breaching them liable to prosecution.

The first, on Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, was closed on July 24 after an order was approved by Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Police have closed down problem properties in Mansfield and Meden Vale. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Neighbours had complained of repeated antisocial behaviour at the address, which had been visited by officers on several occasions.

The following day, a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after being found inside the property.

The second closure order was secured on July 28 against a property on Layton Avenue, Mansfield, after a raid by officers uncovered a significant quantity of illegal drugs.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and subsequently released on bail.

The property had also been the subject of a large number of complaints from neighbours reporting anti-social behaviour and drug-related disorder.

Insp Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “These properties had become well-known for anti-social behaviour and disorder and we were regularly being called to incidents.

“It was an absolutely intolerable situation having a significant impact on the community.