Police carried out the early morning raid at a two-bedroom terrace house on George Street on July 26, just before 6am, in the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with kidnap, false imprisonment and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

During the raid, officers found large amounts of suspected heroin and cocaine, as well as a large volume of cash, which has been seized.

A Mansfield man has been recalled to prison following a police drugs raid in the town. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Insp Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “While pursuing lines of inquiry with a nasty assault, we unearthed further evidence of criminal activity.