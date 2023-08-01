News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man recalled to prison after police drugs raid

A suspect was recalled to prison after police found evidence of drug dealing during a search of a home in Mansfield.
By John Smith
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:34 BST

Police carried out the early morning raid at a two-bedroom terrace house on George Street on July 26, just before 6am, in the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with kidnap, false imprisonment and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

During the raid, officers found large amounts of suspected heroin and cocaine, as well as a large volume of cash, which has been seized.

A Mansfield man has been recalled to prison following a police drugs raid in the town. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA Mansfield man has been recalled to prison following a police drugs raid in the town. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Insp Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “While pursuing lines of inquiry with a nasty assault, we unearthed further evidence of criminal activity.

“This was a great result by officers taking a considerable amount of suspected heroin and cocaine off the streets. Drugs like heroin destroy communities. We will continue to target anyone who thinks they can run these operations in Mansfield.”