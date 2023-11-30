A cannabis grow in Mansfield was discovered after police acted on information from the local community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Acting on a tip-off from a member of the public, officers arrived at an address on Bancroft Lane, shortly before 4.45am on Wednesday, November 29.

They forced entry to a semi-detached house and found more than 100 cannabis plants.

The electricity meter had also been bypassed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police discovered more than 100 cannabis plants at a house in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his 20s was arrested inside the property on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

The cannabis dismantling team was called in to take down the set up and destroy the plants.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Thanks to information received from local residents we have been able to seize a significant quantity of cannabis.

“This incident shows how information from members of the public is vital in helping us to combat drug-related crime which we know can cause significant harm and can often be linked to other serious offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great that the community is coming forward to help us tackle issues, in addition to our proactive work to prevent and reduce crime, and we will continue to treat the information we receive in the strictest confidence.

“We want people to feel safe in their communities and we are committed to doing all we can to put a stop to this sort of criminal activity.

“I’d urge people to continue to remain vigilant and continue to report any suspicions of illegal drug-related activity to the police so we can take appropriate action.”