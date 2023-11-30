Police uncover cannabis grow at Mansfield house following tip-off
Acting on a tip-off from a member of the public, officers arrived at an address on Bancroft Lane, shortly before 4.45am on Wednesday, November 29.
They forced entry to a semi-detached house and found more than 100 cannabis plants.
The electricity meter had also been bypassed.
A man in his 20s was arrested inside the property on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
The cannabis dismantling team was called in to take down the set up and destroy the plants.
Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Thanks to information received from local residents we have been able to seize a significant quantity of cannabis.
“This incident shows how information from members of the public is vital in helping us to combat drug-related crime which we know can cause significant harm and can often be linked to other serious offences.
“It’s great that the community is coming forward to help us tackle issues, in addition to our proactive work to prevent and reduce crime, and we will continue to treat the information we receive in the strictest confidence.
“We want people to feel safe in their communities and we are committed to doing all we can to put a stop to this sort of criminal activity.
“I’d urge people to continue to remain vigilant and continue to report any suspicions of illegal drug-related activity to the police so we can take appropriate action.”
Anyone who has information about drug dealing in their area is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.