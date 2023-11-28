Police confirm 63-year-old woman arrested after selling 'Cali Gold' on Mansfield Market
and live on Freeview channel 276
The chocolate was purchased on Saturday, November 25, 2023, and wrapped in the golden packaging as pictured.
Police confirm that they have received reports of people feeling unwell after eating the chocolate purchased from Mansfield market.
Ian Godber, a father of four, has since expressed “fear” for the lives of his children after his family fell ill from consuming the bar.
It is thought that 10 people have been affected so far.
Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently investigating reports of people falling ill after unknowingly buying chocolate laced with drugs over the weekend.
“Tests are in the process of being carried out but at present there is no evidence to support claims that the chocolate bars contained any illicit drugs.
“A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and is assisting the police with our ongoing inquiries.
“The chocolate bars were reportedly sold in the orange ‘Cali-Gold’ boxes and golden wrappers pictured on Saturday, November 25 in Mansfield market.
“Anyone who bought any of this chocolate or recognises the packaging in these images is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident 180 of 26 November 2023.”
Dr Kakoli Choudhury, consultant in communicable disease control at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) East Midlands, said: “If you have already eaten this chocolate and developed symptoms, please call NHS 111 or contact your GP.
“The small number of people who became unwell have fully recovered.
“Investigations are ongoing about what may have caused the illness.”
Tina Potter, head of Incidents Food Standards Agency, said: “We are working with local authorities, the UK Health Security Agency and Nottinghamshire Police to investigate an incident following reports of illness after eating 'Cali-Gold' chocolate.
"If you have purchased ‘Cali-Gold’ chocolate from Mansfield market in Nottinghamshire, you should not consume the product or give it to anyone else, and should hand it to the police.
"If you have already eaten it and developed symptoms, then you should urgently seek medical attention from your GP or walk in centre.”