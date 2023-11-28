Police confirm 63-year-old woman arrested after selling 'Cali Gold' on Mansfield Market

A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and is assisting the police with ongoing inquiries after 10 people reportedly became unwell after eating ‘Cali-Gold’ chocolate from Mansfield market.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chocolate was purchased on Saturday, November 25, 2023, and wrapped in the golden packaging as pictured.

Police confirm that they have received reports of people feeling unwell after eating the chocolate purchased from Mansfield market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Godber, a father of four, has since expressed “fear” for the lives of his children after his family fell ill from consuming the bar.

The chocolate was purchased on Saturday, November 25 2023 and wrapped in the golden packaging as pictured.

It is thought that 10 people have been affected so far.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently investigating reports of people falling ill after unknowingly buying chocolate laced with drugs over the weekend.

“Tests are in the process of being carried out but at present there is no evidence to support claims that the chocolate bars contained any illicit drugs.

“A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and is assisting the police with our ongoing inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chocolate bars were reportedly sold in the orange ‘Cali-Gold’ boxes and golden wrappers pictured on Saturday, November 25 in Mansfield market.

“Anyone who bought any of this chocolate or recognises the packaging in these images is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident 180 of 26 November 2023.”

Dr Kakoli Choudhury, consultant in communicable disease control at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) East Midlands, said: “If you have already eaten this chocolate and developed symptoms, please call NHS 111 or contact your GP.

“The small number of people who became unwell have fully recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Investigations are ongoing about what may have caused the illness.”

Tina Potter, head of Incidents Food Standards Agency, said: “We are working with local authorities, the UK Health Security Agency and Nottinghamshire Police to investigate an incident following reports of illness after eating 'Cali-Gold' chocolate.

"If you have purchased ‘Cali-Gold’ chocolate from Mansfield market in Nottinghamshire, you should not consume the product or give it to anyone else, and should hand it to the police.