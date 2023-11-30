National Pubwatch award for work to help make Mansfield a 'safer drinking environment'

As he was preparing for his retirement the chairperson of the Mansfield Association of Licensed Venues was presented with a National Pubwatch / HIT Star Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award was presented to Paul Anderton by Paul Horton, East Midland regional representative for National Pubwatch, and Jeremy Scorer, licensed trade director for Hospitality Industry Training (HIT), sponsors of the HIT Star Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Anderton’s career spans back in licensed premises to 1982.

Paul is currently the company co-director of the Cheeky Monkey Group that now operates six venues, four of which are in Mansfield town centre.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Horton, regional representative for National Pubwatch, Paul Anderton, MALV chairperson, Jeremy Scorer, licensed trade director of for Hospitality Industry Training (HIT)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul became involved in the Mansfield Association of Licensed Venues (MALV) as far back as 2002, and soon became the chairperson.

During this time, he has become actively involved in many initiatives working in partnership with both Nottinghamshire Police Licensing, Mansfield District Council Licensing, Mansfield BID and supporting other licensed venues in Mansfield Town Centre and the district.

Some of the notable achievements while involved in MALV include weekends of action, paid for policing on key dates, banned from one banned from all policy, to name a few.

Paul and MALV’S actions over the years have also been supported by Nottinghamshire Police, Mansfield District Council and Mansfield BID and many other organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “It’s such an honour to receive the award, my retirement comes at a time when its right to do so, I have thoroughly enjoyed helping licensed premises throughout Mansfield and the various initiatives that its members and I have been involved in.

“I would like to thank everyone for all their support over the years and wish MALV as the best for the future and sure they will go from strength to strength in continuing making Mansfield and the District a safer place to socialise in.”

Paul Horton, regional representative for National Pubwatch, said: “The award presented to Paul is for his outstanding achievement and contribution to making Mansfield and the district a safer drinking environment to go out in.