Busy day for firefighters as blazes break out in hot weather

Despite repeated warnings about the risk of fires in outdoor areas due to tinder-dry woodland, crews were still called out to a number of blazes.

At about 2.15pm crews were called to a large outdoor fire on Rufford Colliery Lane, Rainworth – in a similar location to a fire last month – which could be seen from the A617 Rainworth Bypass.

Crews were also called to a fire in the open on Sanders Avenue in Mansfield.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said yesterday afternoon, July 10: “Crews from Mansfield, Warsop and Edwinstowe are working hard to extinguish the fire.

“Please avoid the area if possible. Thank you for your patience.”

And yesterday evening, crews from Eastwood and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station tackled a barn fire in Selston.

An Ashfield Fire Station spokesman said: “The fire was extinguished by firefighters using 2 hose reel jets. Breaking in gear and a thermal imaging camera was also used.”

The call-outs follow similar fires at Sookholme Woods, Warsop Vale, and Oak Tree Heath in Mansfield in recent weeks, sparking a plea to ‘take care of your town’.

And firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station have been putting up signs in hot-spot areas highlighting the problem.

