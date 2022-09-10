Police sniff out large cannabis grow in Sutton house

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team said the recognisable smell led them to a cannabis grow in Sutton.

It follows neighbouring officers in Mansfield identifying a similar cannabis grow through the smell.

Highlighting a similar discovery on September 6, an Ashfield team spokesman said: “Anything Mansfield can do…

Multiple grow sites were found across the property.

“Utilising our snouts and some detective work, we identified a grow on Hibbert Crescent in Sutton.

"Entry powers were used to enter and search the property with 300-plus plants located from multiple grow sites across the property.

“The plants have been sent for destruction and the grow equipment rendered unusable.”

“Sorry about that Mr/ Mrs Grower, we can discuss further soon, but we will not be compensating you for damage caused.”

Inside the cannabis grow.

The spokesman continued: “Often when we post about cannabis grows we get comments about it not being proper drugs and they should be legalised.

“Being non-political we are not going to get into the debate on that, but will say cannabis funds organised crime groups, which hurt our communities and as you can see with the clearly overloaded electrics which were wired into a bypassed system the risks of fire created is huge.

“Due to this we will always take action where we believe there is a grow in place.”