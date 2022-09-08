Sherwood Pines was the most visited attraction in the East Midlands in 2021

According to Visit England’s annual attraction survey, Sherwood Pines attracted approximately 705,000 visitors throughout 2021.

The impressive visitor numbers at Sherwood Pines are backed up by strong numbers across the region in 2021, with numbers increasing in the East Midlands by 22 per cent compared to 2020, demonstrating the industry’s recovery following the pandemic. When put into more context the numbers are even more impressive, with many attractions operating at reduced capacities during 2021, and international travel still not at full capacity.

Visit England’s annual visitor attraction survey is one of the largest in the industry looking at visitor numbers. It surveyed 1,142 different visitor attractions throughout England in 2021. The survey is vital to understanding how the tourism industry is performing, general regional trends and how events such as Covid-19 impacted the industry.

Sherwood Pines has been named the region’s top tourism destination.

A Forestry England spokesman said: “2021 was definitely a really busy year for Sherwood Pines, and it was great to see so many people coming to enjoy everything we have on offer here.

"As well as providing a beautiful destination for a day out, the forest environment is also scientifically proven to have many health and wellbeing benefits, which has been important for so many of us during these unsettling times.

"And although things may feel more normal now, our walking trails, cycling trails, play areas and picnic spots are still a popular draw for people across the East Midlands as a place to recharge, refresh and escape the daily grind.”

Another Nottinghamshire attraction which made the top ten was Wollaton Hall which received approximately 651,000 visitors.

Kinga Kapias, marketing and communications manager for Visit Nottinghamshire, said: “Seeing Sherwood Pines and Wollaton Hall topping Visit England’s annual visitor attraction survey in the East Midlands is incredibly positive for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s visitor economy.

"It demonstrates their huge appeal and the power they have to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors into the region.