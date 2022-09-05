Police uncover cannabis set-up after noticing strong smell on patrol in Mansfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The smell and sound of humming was noticed by response officers on patrol in Bancroft Lane on Friday, September 2, shortly after 3am.

After knocking on the front door, they heard movement before seeing a man run out from the back of the property.

He was quickly detained, before officers forced entry and search the property.

Cannabis plants were found inside the basement and loft, as well as two rooms upstairs.

Nottinghamshire Police said that the electricity had also been bypassed, creating a fire hazard.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Inspector Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cannabis production is not just illegal – it can also pose a very real risk to neighbouring properties.

“The combination of dangerous modifications to electrics and the intense heat generated by the specialist growing equipment poses a significant fire risk.

“We simply will not tolerate the production of cannabis in our communities.

“I am aware that some people don’t see this as a significant issue, but sadly this kind of large-scale cannabis grow is often linked to organised crime and other serious offences such as people trafficking and modern slavery.