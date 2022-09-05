Police uncover cannabis set-up after noticing strong smell on patrol in Mansfield
Police officers discovered more than 100 cannabis plants inside a Mansfield home after noticing a strong smell while on patrol.
The smell and sound of humming was noticed by response officers on patrol in Bancroft Lane on Friday, September 2, shortly after 3am.
After knocking on the front door, they heard movement before seeing a man run out from the back of the property.
He was quickly detained, before officers forced entry and search the property.
Most Popular
-
1
Mansfield Town co-chairman Carolyn Radford left ‘traumatised and devastated’ after masked raiders target home in £1m robbery
-
2
Machete seized after street fight in Kirkby
-
3
Teen arrested for GBH after man hurt in Mansfield town centre ‘disturbance’
-
4
Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Sutton after car stopped
-
5
Kirkby College is starting the new school year as Outwood Academy Kirkby
They found cannabis plants inside the basement and loft, as well as two rooms upstairs.
Nottinghamshire Police said that the electricity had also been bypassed, creating a fire hazard.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.
Read More
Inspector Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cannabis production is not just illegal – it can also pose a very real risk to neighbouring properties.
“The combination of dangerous modifications to electrics and the intense heat generated by the specialist growing equipment poses a significant fire risk.
“We simply will not tolerate the production of cannabis in our communities.
“I am aware that some people don’t see this as a significant issue, but sadly this kind of large-scale cannabis grow is often linked to organised crime and other serious offences such as people trafficking and modern slavery.
“We will never turn a blind eye to these issues and will continue our work to catch offenders and – where necessary – safeguard victims who get caught up in this illicit and exploitative industry.”