Police rule out further charges over Langwith Junction murder case
Police have said a councillor who died months after an alleged attack which left his wife dead and him in hospital died from natural causes – ruling out further charges.
Ken Walker died in August, aged 88 – seven-and-a-half months after he and his wife Freda were allegedly attacked at their home.
The couple were found by a concerned neighbour on Saturday, January 15, at about 9am, at their home on Station Road, Langwith Junction.
Freda, aged 86, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ken was found with serious injuries which left him requiring hospital treatment.
A man was later arrested and charged with Mrs Walker’s murder and Mr Walker’s attempted murder.
Vasile Culea, aged 33, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, denies both charges.
A court hearing last week heard Culea’s trial – originally due to start on October 4 – has been delayed by Criminal Bar Association strike action.
It has been put back at least a week.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said today: “We have had the results from the post-mortem following Mr Walker’s death and it has been found he died as a result of natural causes.
“Therefore, no further charges will be brought in respect of his death.”
Tributes have been paid to Mr Walker, a former mayor of Bolsover and member of Shirebrook Town Council, representing the Shirebrook Langwith Ward.
Coun Joan Dixon, Derbyshire Council member for Bolsover South, said at the time: “He was a lovely man, the face of our district and devoted to his wife.”
Paying tribute to Mrs Walker after her death, her niece Sandra Bunting said: “Freda was a friend to many and will always be in their hearts.”