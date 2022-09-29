Police rule out further charges over Langwith Junction murder case

Ken Walker died in August, aged 88 – seven-and-a-half months after he and his wife Freda were allegedly attacked at their home.

The couple were found by a concerned neighbour on Saturday, January 15, at about 9am, at their home on Station Road, Langwith Junction.

Freda, aged 86, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ken was found with serious injuries which left him requiring hospital treatment.

Ken and Freda Walker.

A man was later arrested and charged with Mrs Walker’s murder and Mr Walker’s attempted murder.

Vasile Culea, aged 33, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, denies both charges.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said today: “We have had the results from the post-mortem following Mr Walker’s death and it has been found he died as a result of natural causes.

“Therefore, no further charges will be brought in respect of his death.”

Tributes have been paid to Mr Walker, a former mayor of Bolsover and member of Shirebrook Town Council, representing the Shirebrook Langwith Ward.

Coun Joan Dixon, Derbyshire Council member for Bolsover South, said at the time: “He was a lovely man, the face of our district and devoted to his wife.”