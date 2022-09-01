‘Well-loved’ and ‘devoted’ husband of alleged Langwith Junction murder victim dies aged 88

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ken Walker, the husband of alleged murder victim Freda Walker, died on Monday, August 29.

The couple were found by a concerned neighbour on Saturday, January 15, at about 9am, at their home on Station Road, Langwith Junction.

Freda, aged 86, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ken was found with serious injuries that left him requiring hospital treatment.

Ken passed away earlier this week - and tributes have begun to pour in.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “On Monday, August 29, Ken died at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton.

“His family are aware, and our thoughts are with them, as well as his friends and the Langwith Junction community he served as a councillor, at this time.

“A post-mortem has yet to be conducted to ascertain the cause of death of the 88-year-old.”

Tributes have been paid to Mr Walker – a former mayor of Bolsover and member of Shirebrook Town Council – representing the Shirebrook Langwith Ward.

Coun Joan Dixon, Derbyshire Council member for Bolsover South, said: “So saddened to hear that former Bolsover District Council chairman Ken Walker has passed away.

“He was a lovely man, the face of our district and devoted to his late wife Freda. A true public servant. May they both be reunited in eternal rest and peace.”

The Bolsover Labour group said: “Over the weekend, we have sadly had the news that Ken Walker, a well-known and well-loved pillar of the Shirebrook community, has sadly passed away.

“Ken served on Bolsover District and Shirebrook Town councils for many years before retiring in 2019.