Vasile Culea trial for Langwith Junction murder delayed by barrister strike

The trial of Vasile Culea – the man accused of murdering 86-year-old Freda Walker in Langwith Junction – has been delayed by Criminal Bar Association strike action.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:27 pm

Culea, aged 33, has denied murdering Mrs Walker and the attempted murder of her husband Kenneth, 88.

Mrs Walker died during an attack at a house on Station Road on January 15.

Her husband Kenneth sustained ‘life-threatening’ injuries and died months later, in August.

Vasile Culea appeared at Derby Crown Court

Derby Crown Court heard today that Culea’s trial, which had been expected to start on October 4, would be put back a week until October 10.

Michael Auty KC, addressing Mr Justice Andrew Henshaw, said: “The trial date was set as long go as January this year.

“There is a family grieving here who require closure – there’s also a obvious public interest in the case being heard sooner rather than later.”

The court heard news was expected over a new ballot for further strike action within the next few days.

Mr Justice Henshaw ordered the trial be re-listed to begin on October 10.