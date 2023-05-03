Uniformed and plain-clothed officers were deployed to Ladybrook for a weekend to “add further to already robust policing in the area and proved an unwelcome surprise for several suspects”.

Officers carried out a warrant at a property on Layton Avenue after concerns about drug-related crime at the address. No arrests were made, but the occupants were “advised regarding their behaviour and will continue to be monitored”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Police said the team also supported a local housing association to evict a tenant from a property on Layton Burroughs which had been used for ongoing anti-social behaviour and drug use.

Officers on patrol in Mansfield town centre.

Arrests included a 39-year-old man for handling stolen goods after he was stopped in Layton Avenue, a 54-year-old man on Rannoch Drive after failing a roadside breath test for alcohol and a 26-year-old on suspicion of shoplifting.

Two men found to be in possession of mamba and amphetamine on Layton Avenue were later charged, while a 15-year-old boy caught in possession of cannabis on Ladybrook Place was referred to the youth offending team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Simon Ford, local area beat manager, said: “Ladybrook is already a great place to live and work and we aim to make it even better by relentlessly targeting the small minority of people who commit criminal offences and behave in an anti-social way.

“We already patrol the area every day, but during this operation we worked to saturate the area with additional uniformed and plain-clothed officers who immediately got to work.

“This is an initiative we will continue with in the future as we work to address the issues that negatively impact on residents’ lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Put simply, if it matters to them it matters to us, but we do need people to come forward and tell us what is happening in their area in order to police in the most effective way.

“So, if you are concerned about drug-related crime or antisocial behaviour, please let us know about it so we can take positive action.”