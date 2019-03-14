Police looking for this man in connection to Mansfield robbery

Nottinghamshire Police is looking for a man in connection to a Stockwell Gate robbery.

The incident happened on March 11 at about 11am, and the police have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

A police spokesmnan said: “Do you recognise this man? We’re keen to speak to him in connection with a robbery in Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, on March 11 2019 at around 11am.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident 272 of 11 March 2019.”

IN OTHER NEWS

Burnt out stolen Land Rover found in Somercotes



Circus Mondao defends use of animals ahead of Rainworth shows