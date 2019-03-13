Burnt out stolen Land Rover found in Somercotes

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a Land Rover was stolen from a house and later found burnt out.

Officers believe that between 9pm on Wednesday, March 6 and 6.30am the next day, a thief stole the keys to a silver Land Rover by hooking them through the letterbox from an inside table.

The vehicle, which had been parked on the driveway of a house in Main Road, Morton, was later found burnt out on land off Birchwood Lane, Somercotes, near to the railway line.

Inside the Land Rover were two children’s bicycles.

One was fire damaged within the vehicle while the other bike, a red Moda Alto 27 speed, is missing.

Investigators want to hear from witnesses or anyone who was driving along Main Road or Birchwood Lane between these times who may have dashcam footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Laura Jackson on 101, quoting reference 19000116921.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.