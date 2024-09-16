“Large quantity” of drugs seized from biker spotted “riding dangerously” through Shirebrook
A biker saw his vehicle and a “large quantity” of drugs seized – after being spotted “riding dangerously” by police in Shirebrook.
On Friday, September 13, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a motorbike and a “large quantity” of drugs from an individual in the town.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers spotted a Sur-Ron riding dangerously through the town.
“A short while later, the unlucky rider was caught by us and we are happy to say this bike will no longer be seen on our roads.
“A large quantity of Class A drugs have also been seized along with the bike – our investigations continue.”