News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Police issue CCTV appeal over theft of cosmetics in Mansfield

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of £1,400 worth of cosmetic products from a Boots store.
By John Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read

Boxes of eye serum were stolen from the store, on St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield.

PC Beth Richards, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Offences of this sort can have a hugely detrimental impact on retailers and wider communities.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of £1,400 of cosmetics in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of £1,400 of cosmetics in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of £1,400 of cosmetics in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

“We have carried out initial inquiries but are now asking the public to assist us in identifying who this person might be as he could help aid our investigation.

“Do you know who this man is?

“Were you in the store at the time?”

Read More
Two people arrested in Kirkby for knives and drugs offences

The incident happened on Sunday, June 18, at about 10.35am, although police have only just released details.

PC Richards said: “Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 367 of June 19, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.”