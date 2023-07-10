Boxes of eye serum were stolen from the store, on St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Offences of this sort can have a hugely detrimental impact on retailers and wider communities.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of £1,400 of cosmetics in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“We have carried out initial inquiries but are now asking the public to assist us in identifying who this person might be as he could help aid our investigation.

“Do you know who this man is?

“Were you in the store at the time?”

The incident happened on Sunday, June 18, at about 10.35am, although police have only just released details.

PC Richards said: “Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 367 of June 19, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad