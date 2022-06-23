Student paramedic's bike stolen during his 13-hour shift at King's Mill Hospital

Dan Roizer, 30, who is employed by the East Midlands Ambulance Service, is on a work placement at the hospital as part of his training.

To keep fit, he has been cycling to the hospital and back to his home in Sutton, where he lives with his partner and their young child.

But his black Carrera mountain bike, worth about £370, was pinched during his shift in the accident and emergency unit on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Student paramedic Dan Roizer, of Sutton, on the bike that was stolen from King's Mill Hospital.

Dan explained: "I padlocked it safely at the side of the designated bike-parking cage in the hospital grounds when I started work at 6.30 in the morning.

"But when I came out at 7.30 pm, it had gone. The padlock had been cut and my bike had been stolen.

"I couldn’t believe it. What a way to treat NHS staff who try and help people every day.

"You’d half-expect it outside a supermarket or somewhere like that. But for someone to actually take a pair of cutters with the intention of stealing a bike from a hospital site is not great. I was pretty mad.

King's Mill Hospital in Sutton, from where the bike was stolen during the student paramedic's 13-hour shift.

"I’d been on my feet for 13 hours solid and then had to walk home. It was a real inconvenience.”

Desperate Dan reported the theft to the police and to the King’s Mill security patrol team, who revealed that they were already aware of it.

"The bike cage is visible from one of the hospital wards so, presumably, someone spotted my bike being taken,” he said. “Apparently, it was stolen at about 6.20 pm.”

It is hoped that CCTV footage will be able to identify the culprits. But in the meantime, Dan’s story looks like having a happy ending because the police have informed him that two abandoned, stolen bikes have been found near the new Amazon distribution centre at Sherwood Way South, Sutton.