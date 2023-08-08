News you can trust since 1952
Police discover large cannabis factory in Sutton after house break-in

Police have discovered a large cannabis factory in Sutton after being alerted to a break-in at a house.
By John Smith
Published 8th Aug 2023
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST

Officers were called to Outram Street yesterday, August 7, at about 2.30am, after a resident reported a group of men were smashing a door in at a nearby property.

When police arrived, they found a smashed window and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

A search of the property revealed the class B drug was being grown in multiple rooms across the second floor and into the attic.

Police discovered evidence of a large cannabis factory in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice discovered evidence of a large cannabis factory in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police discovered evidence of a large cannabis factory in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
No-one was at the address, but there was evidence a number of cannabis plants had been taken.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This cannabis grow has attracted further criminality to the area which is something we see again and again.

“They frequently bring with them antisocial behaviour, a rise in shop theft and can become a target for break-ins like this.

“Cannabis grows also pose a danger to other neighbours because of the tampering with electricity supplies which invariably takes place.

Cultivation of cannabis is sometimes seen as a victimless crime but nothing could be further from the truth.

“Grows of this nature are often linked to violent organised crime gangs from home and abroad – people who can engage in serious violence and even human slavery to protect their profits.

“I urge all local residents to tell us if they suspect this kind of thing to be going on in their neighbourhood. We will investigate and take appropriate action.”

If anyone has any information about this incident contact police on 101, quoting incident number 54 of 7 August 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.