Nottinghamshire Police pulled the car over in Sutton. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)

Road policing officers acted when they spotted a car “driving in a suspicious fashion” in Sutton.

After tailing the car for a short while, the Nottinghamshire Police officers pulled the vehicle over on Station Road – and noticed a smell of cannabis.

A search of the car revealed a bag filled “quantities of cannabis”, alongside cash, weighing scales, two “burner-style phone” and a knife inside a sheath.

Two 24-year-old men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs following the stop on Thursday, August 3, at about 9.15am.

Hamid Ramzan, aged 24, of Hilcot Drive, Aspley, has since been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on September 5.

Chief Inspector Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great result for the road policing team, who were ultimately able to take drugs and a knife off the street by trusting their instincts when they spotted what they deemed to be suspicious activity on the roads.

“It should go without saying but there is absolutely no excuse for anyone to supply drugs in our communities, or for anyone to ever carry knives or other dangerous weapons in public.