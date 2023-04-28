News you can trust since 1952
Police appeal after car window smashed with traffic cone and brick at a Kirkby nursing home

Police are appealing for information to catch man who damaged a car parked in the car park of Kirkby nursing home.

By John Smith
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened at Lowmoor Nursing Home on Alexandra Street at 2.40am on Friday, April 21 when the windscreen of a blue Ford Fiesta was cracked with a traffic cone and a brick by a male in black clothing with his hood up.

Police are also appealing for help with several other incidents of theft, burglary and anti-social behaviour.

Between 6pm on Thursday, April 20 and 7am Friday, April 21, in Princess Street, Kirkby, a house was broken into via a kitchen window but not known if anything was stolen.

A car windscreen was smashed by a man in the car park at Lowmoor Nursing Home in Kirkby. Photo: GoogleA car windscreen was smashed by a man in the car park at Lowmoor Nursing Home in Kirkby. Photo: Google
Between 9pm on Thursday, April 20 and 7.52am Friday, April 21, a black Peugeot moped was stolen from a property in Rosewood Drive, Kirkby.

Between Friday, April 21 and Monday, April 24, the number plates were stolen from an Audi parked in the car park at the Co-Op food store, Selston

Between 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 19 and 2.40pm Thursday, April 20, a set of alloy wheels were stolen from a back garden of a property in Royal Oak Drive, Selston.

At 2.37am on Friday, April 21, in Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, four males were throwing things at passing vehicles but there were no reports of any damage caused.

At 12.53pm on Saturday, April 22 in Felley Mill Lane, Underwood an unknown number of off-road bikers were riding through woodland near Felley Farm.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents should email [email protected] or call police on 101.