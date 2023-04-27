Plain-clothed officers in an unmarked car spotted a suspected drug deal at the junction of Stoneydale Road and Quarrydale Road at around 11.40am on Monday, April 24.

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team later caught up with a suspect who was found to have drugs in her clothing.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Three people were arrested by police on suspicion of drug dealing

Officers then carried out a search of an address in Sutton and found cocaine and heroin, as well as several mobile phones and bundles of cash.

Two men found within the property, aged 20 and 35, were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Detective Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent piece of work by the Operation Reacher team in Ashfield, which continues to make a real difference in the community.

“Plain-clothed patrols like this allow us to observe these deals taking place and take appropriate action.

“Arrests like this seriously disrupt the illegal drugs trade and it is always good news when we can seize class A drugs and destroy them.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and if anyone has any information they should call police on 101, quoting incident number 258 of 24 April, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”