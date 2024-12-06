PLEASLEY MURDER: Appeal for person who wrote note on Land Rover Discovery in Mansfield to come forward
Police are urgently attempting to trace the person who wrote a note on a Land Rover Discovery, believed to have been involved in the alleged murder of Alana Armstrong in Pleasley.
A force spokesperson said: “It is believed that the dark blue Land Rover Discovery, which had a distinctive private plate, was parked in the Jacksons Park area of Mansfield overnight on Tuesday, November 26 – and into the following day.
“Mum-of-one Alana died after the e-bike she was a passenger on was involved in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery, at about 8pm on Tuesday, November 26.
“We believe that a note was written and placed on the Land Rover’s windscreen due to poor parking. We want to speak to the writer of the note – or anyone who saw the car in the area as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information can contact the force, in confidence, using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*705090:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
To contact the incident room directly click here.