PLEASLEY MURDER: Appeal for person who wrote note on Land Rover Discovery in Mansfield to come forward

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 12:37 BST
Officers investigating the alleged murder of a young woman are searching for a person who left a note on a Land Rover – with the car believed to have been involved in the fatal collision.

Police are urgently attempting to trace the person who wrote a note on a Land Rover Discovery, believed to have been involved in the alleged murder of Alana Armstrong in Pleasley.

A force spokesperson said: “It is believed that the dark blue Land Rover Discovery, which had a distinctive private plate, was parked in the Jacksons Park area of Mansfield overnight on Tuesday, November 26 – and into the following day.

“Mum-of-one Alana died after the e-bike she was a passenger on was involved in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery, at about 8pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Alana died at the scene of the collision.
Alana died at the scene of the collision.

“We believe that a note was written and placed on the Land Rover’s windscreen due to poor parking. We want to speak to the writer of the note – or anyone who saw the car in the area as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information can contact the force, in confidence, using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*705090:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To contact the incident room directly click here.

